Shane Lowry putts well in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Shane Lowry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Shane Lowry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Lowry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Lowry hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.