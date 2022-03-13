  • Sergio Garcia shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.