Sergio Garcia shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-5 second, Garcia's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Garcia's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Garcia's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green 13th, Garcia suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.