Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 14th, Muñoz's 190 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Muñoz hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.