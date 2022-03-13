Seamus Power shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Seamus Power hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Power hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Power had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.