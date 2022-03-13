Scott Stallings shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 65th at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Stallings's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings's tee shot went 213 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 369-yard par-4 12th. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Stallings hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings at 4 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.