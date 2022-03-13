Scott Piercy shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Scott Piercy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Piercy's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 16th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Piercy to even for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Piercy his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, his fifth shot went 69 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 1 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to 5 over for the round.