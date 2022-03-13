Sam Burns shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with Tom Hoge; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Burns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burns's 86 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns got to the green in 2 and sunk a 76-foot putt for eagle, bringing Burns to 3 under for the round.