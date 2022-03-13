  • Sahith Theegala shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sahith Theegala makes a 12-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala holes eagle putt at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sahith Theegala makes a 12-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.