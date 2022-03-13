Sahith Theegala shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 126th at 9 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 eighth green, Theegala suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Theegala at 4 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 6 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 5 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 7 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 6 over for the round.