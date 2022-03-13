8-over 80 by Ryan Palmer in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 108th at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 14th, Palmer chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Palmer got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Palmer to 5 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Palmer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Palmer to 7 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 8 over for the round.