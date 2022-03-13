Russell Knox shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Knox's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Knox's 99 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knox had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Knox's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.