Roger Sloan shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 104th at 6 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Sloan missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 third green, Sloan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 2 over for the round.

Sloan got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sloan had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Sloan's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.