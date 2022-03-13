Richy Werenski shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Richy Werenski hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Werenski got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green 13th, Werenski suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 5 over for the round.