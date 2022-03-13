Peter Malnati shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 59th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Malnati's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Malnati hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

Malnati got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 11th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green 13th, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.