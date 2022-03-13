  • Peter Malnati shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Peter Malnati makes 10-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

