Paul Casey posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the PLAYERS Championship

Paul Casey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Casey finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under with Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Paul Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Casey had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

Casey hit his tee at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.