Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Kizzire's his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 11th, Kizzire reached the green in 4 and rolled a 50-foot putt saving par. This put Kizzire at 3 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kizzire to 4 over for the round.