  • Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Patrick Rodgers makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Rodgers holes 24-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Patrick Rodgers makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.