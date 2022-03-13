Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Rodgers's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green 13th, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.