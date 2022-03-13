Patrick Reed shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Reed hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Reed chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Reed's 188 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Reed chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Reed's tee shot went 116 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Reed got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.