Patrick Cantlay shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 97th at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.