Patrick Cantlay shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship
March 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay finds the green in two to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 97th at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
