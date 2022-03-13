  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay finds the green in two to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.