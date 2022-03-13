  • Pat Perez shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Pat Perez's bunker shot sets up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.