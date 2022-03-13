Pat Perez shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Pat Perez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at even-par for the round.