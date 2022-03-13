  • Nick Watney shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Nick Watney makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Nick Watney makes short birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

