Nick Watney shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Nick Watney hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 65th at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Watney missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 15th, Watney chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.