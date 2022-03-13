Mito Pereira shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Mito Pereira hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 97th at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Pereira chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Pereira at even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Pereira's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Pereira chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 6 over for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Pereira hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 5 over for the round.