Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the PLAYERS Championship

Michael Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 59th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Michael Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at even-par for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.