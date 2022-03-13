Maverick McNealy shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 65th at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, McNealy's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 5 over for the round.