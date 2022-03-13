Matthew Wolff shoots 9-over 81 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 126th at 9 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Wolff's tee shot went 151 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wolff had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 7 over for the round.