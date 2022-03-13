Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 126th at 9 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 2 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.