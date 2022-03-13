Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Kuchar chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kuchar at even-par for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kuchar to even for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kuchar's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Kuchar got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 1 over for the round.