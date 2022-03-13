Matt Jones shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Matt Jones hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 97th at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Jones hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Jones chipped in his fourth shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Jones chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.