6-over 78 by Martin Laird in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Martin Laird hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 104th at 6 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Laird got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 3 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Laird hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 4 over for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 5 over for the round.