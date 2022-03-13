Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 369-yard par-4 12th, Glover got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.