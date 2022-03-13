Louis Oosthuizen shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Oosthuizen hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Oosthuizen had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

Oosthuizen tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.