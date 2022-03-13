Lee Hodges shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 65th at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Hodges got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hodges's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.