8-over 80 by Lanto Griffin in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 104th at 6 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Griffin got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Griffin got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 4 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 8 over for the round.