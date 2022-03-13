6-over 78 by Kyle Stanley in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 119th at 8 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Stanley got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Stanley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stanley's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Stanley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 15th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Stanley his second shot was a drop and his approach went 81 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.