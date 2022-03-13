  • Kramer Hickok shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok makes birdie on No. 16 at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.