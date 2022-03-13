Kramer Hickok shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 2 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Hickok hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.