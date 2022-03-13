  • 6-over 78 by Kevin Tway in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway makes birdie on No. 15 at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.