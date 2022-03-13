6-over 78 by Kevin Tway in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 108th at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Tway's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Tway got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Tway to 6 over for the round.