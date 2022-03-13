Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Streelman's 196 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.