Keith Mitchell shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship
March 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell sinks 16-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Keith Mitchell makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under with Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 third, Mitchell hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
