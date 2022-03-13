K.H. Lee shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, K.H. Lee hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 121 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.