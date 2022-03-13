Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 97th at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Bramlett hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

Bramlett had a 353-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.