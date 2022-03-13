Jon Rahm shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm's tee shot went 218 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 13th, Rahm missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Rahm to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Rahm had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.