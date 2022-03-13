Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 second, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.