Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Niemann's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at even-par for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

Niemann missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 137-yard par-3 17th green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at even for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.