Jimmy Walker shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Walker to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Walker's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.