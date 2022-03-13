Jhonattan Vegas shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Vegas hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Vegas's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 5 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 6 over for the round.