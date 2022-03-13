Ian Poulter shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Poulter had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Poulter's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Poulter hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.