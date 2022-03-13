  • Ian Poulter shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter chips it close to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

