6-over 73 by Henrik Stenson in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Henrik Stenson hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 17 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 142nd at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Stenson hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Stenson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Stenson's tee shot went 116 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stenson to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Stenson's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Stenson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stenson to 3 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 4 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Stenson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stenson to 5 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Stenson's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.