Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Norlander got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.