Hayden Buckley shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 254 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 first, Buckley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Buckley hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Buckley's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Buckley got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Buckley to 1 under for the round.