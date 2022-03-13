Harold Varner III putts well in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Erik van Rooyen; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Harold Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.