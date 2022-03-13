Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

Lebioda tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.